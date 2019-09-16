Police appeal for information after man threatens children in Tayside woods

Police in Tayside are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Perth.

At around 6pm on Friday September 13, a boy and girl, both aged 9, and a 13-year-old boy were playing in the wooded area near to the crematorium when a male made threatening comments towards them.

The suspect then made off from the area and the children reported the matter police.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to identify this individual and anyone who can assist officers is asked to come forward.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“He is described as white, late teens, thin with pale skin and dark circles under his eyes, long fringe hairstyle with purple highlights and wearing a black hooded top.”

Constable Neil Aitkenhead from Perth Police Station said: “While none of the children were injured during this incident, they were left understandably distressed.

“We are keen to trace the suspect as soon as possible and anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing investigation should also get in touch.”