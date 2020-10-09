Police appeal after five-figure value of tools stolen from workshops near Kirriemuir

Police are appealing for information after a group of workshops near Kirriemuir were broken into.

The workshops, at Loch of Lintrathen, are used for carpentry business and were broken into sometime between 10pm on Wednesday October 7 and 6:30am on Thursday October 8 and a number of tools and power tools were stolen.

Police say there are too many stolen items to individually list however the most prominent were three Mafell Mortisers, numerous chainsaws, circular saws and drills as well as respirators and face masks.

The total value of the stolen property is well into five figures.

Although the incidents took place in an isolated location, police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, particularly if they have been offered any tools or power tools for sale in the past two days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 0516 of October 8.