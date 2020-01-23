Police appeal after ‘extensive’ break-ins and vandalisms in Dundee and Invergowrie

Police Scotland are appealing for information about an extensive series of vandalisms and car break-ins in Invergowrie and the Dundee Technology Park which happened between 10pm-midnight last night.

Firstly, a black Hyundai i20 was broken into in Greystane Terrace, Invergowrie.

© Google

Nothing was taken, and three male youths in their late teens and wearing dark hooded tops were seen to make off from the scene and head into Dundee and the Technology Park.

Shortly afterwards, a number of vandalisms were committed to four cars parked in Luna Place, four parked in Gemini Crescent, and a further six in Wurzburg Place.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Also, a black Peugeot 2008 parked in Mariner Drive was broken into and property stolen from it. There may also be other cars or buildings affected which we have not yet been made fully aware of.

A police spokesman said: “As you may be aware, we posted an appeal for information about a similar series of vandalisms in this area earlier this week, and we are treating all of them as linked.

© DC Thomson

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, and there will be extra patrols in the Invergowrie and Menzieshill/Technology Park areas.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you saw this group of three young men in the area last night, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3934 of January 22.”