Police appeal after Dundee crash left two with serious injuries

Police in Dundee are appealing for information after two people were injured in a serious road crash in the city.

The incident happened around 8pm on Thursday, July 8 on Dunsinane Avenue at its junction with Craigowl Street.

A white Ford Fiesta and a white Honda Civic were involved in the collision.

A 26-year-old man, the driver of one of the cars was taken to Ninewells Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Also, 47-year old driver of the other vehicle was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

As a result, the road was closed for around six hours to allow a collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant William Strachan, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious crash that resulted in two people being taken to hospital and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage that can help with our collision investigation to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who saw either of the cars prior to the crash to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3283 of July 8.”