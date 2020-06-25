Police appeal after dog walker assaulted in Perth

Police in Tayside are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Perth.

The 56-year-old was walking his dog on White Bridge, leading to Menzies Court, when he was approached by a man who then assaulted him.

The incident happened around 9.30pm on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a white man, of slim build, in his 20s, around 5ft 8ins tall with short dark hair.

PC John Fyfe, of Perth Police Station, said: “The victim was not seriously injured in this incident but we are appealing for anyone with any information which may help with our inquiries and to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the person who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault and spoke to the victim after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0073 June 22.