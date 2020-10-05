Police appeal after Daisy the Rainbow Pony stolen from driveway in Carse of Gowrie

Police are appealing for information after a fiberglass model of a Shetland pony was stolen from an address in the Carse of Gowrie last week.

Daisy the Rainbow Pony was taken from a driveway of a property between Errol and St Madoes sometime between 2:30pm and 5pm on Monday September 28.

Daisy who is 3ft tall, was a wedding gift to her owners and usually sits in the driveway to cheer up passing motorists, many of whom stop and take a selfie with her.

© Courtesy Police Scotland

She has little monetary value, and would not be worth anything if attempted to be sold, but is of enormous personal value to her owners.

As she is unable to wonder off on her own, police say it would have taken at least two people and the use of a vehicle to take her away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is 0809 of September 29.