Police appeal after council pavilion broken into, with thousands of pounds of damage caused

Police are investigating after the Castle Green Pavilion in Broughty Ferry was broken into, causing around £5,000 of damage.

The incident took place some time between 4pm on Sunday 9 and 6.40am on Monday August 10.

A police spokesman said: “Entry was gained through an external disabled toilet, with a number of internal doors and lockers forced open once those responsible got inside.

“At this time we do not have confirmation of anything having been stolen, but the damage caused is estimated to be in the region of about £5,000.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be provided anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0636 of August 10.”