Car with dog in it left with ‘very large dent’ after being struck by vehicle in car park of Monifieth Tesco

Police are appealing for information following a collision in the car park of Tesco in Monifieth.

The incident, in which a grey Honda CR-V was struck and damaged by another car, took place some time between 10.30am and 11.45am on December 30.

The vehicle, which had been parked near the front door of the store, had the owner’s dog in it at the time.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “While relatively minor scrapes are fairly common in busy supermarket car parks, this collision caused a very large dent in the Honda and would unquestionably have been noticed by the driver of the offending vehicle, who left without making efforts to trace the Honda’s owner.

“The store and car park were quite busy at the time, so there is a good possibility that someone would have seen or heard the collision take place.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”