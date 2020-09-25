Police appeal after Carnoustie hardware store break-in

Police are appealing for information after a break-in at a shop in Carnoustie.

The break-in occurred at the Fobel Shop in Park Avenue around 2am on Wednesday September 23.

The front door of the shop was forced and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Owner Kenny Watt spoke to the Tele on Thursday and said the break-in was “devastating”.

Three people were seen to be involved on CCTV.

The first is described as a white male, with a light coloured jumper over his head and was wearing a t-shirt with writing on the chest, skinny black Under Armour tracksuit bottoms and had facial hair.

The second is possibly male, and was wearing a two-tone jacket with patches on the shoulders and skinny tracksuit bottoms.

The third was not seen directly.

A small five-door red car was used by the people responsible and had been driving around the immediate area for some time before the break-in took place.

There were a number of members of the public in the area around this time as well and police would like to hear form anyone who saw this car, or its occupants in the town in the early hours of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 0398 of September 23.