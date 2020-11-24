Police appeal after car stolen in series of linked crimes across Dundee and Angus

Police are appealing for information after a car stolen was stolen in a series of linked crimes across Dundee and Angus.

The first incident, where the car, a burgundy VW Golf with the registration plate YS17 ZZO, was stolen from Cobden Street between 11.45pm on Monday November 16 and 2am on Tuesday November 17.

Items, including a chop saw, two staple guns, a Bosch drill and a Bluetooth speaker were also stolen from a van parked nearby.

The stolen car was then used as transport by two men who were seen to steal items from a car in Knox Close in Newtyle around 2.20am.

The men also tried the doors of other cars parked in the street.

The men are both described as white, with one about 6ft in height, of stocky build who was wearing a green North Face jacket and spoke with what sounded like an Irish accent when he was challenged. The other male was wearing all dark clothing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0425 of November 17.”