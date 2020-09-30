Police appeal after break-in at Tesco Extra petrol station on the city’s South Road

Police are appealing for information after a city petrol station was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The break-in at the Tesco Extra petrol filling station on South Road happened around 1.45am.

Two people were seen on CCTV breaking into the shop, stealing a quantity of cigarettes and leaving on what appears to be a highly-powered motorbike with no number plates.

The only description available at this time is that they both appear to be male and were both wearing all dark clothing.

Police have said although this is a similar crime to a break-in at Maryfield Post Office last week, and they may be connected, they cannot formally link the two incidents at this early stage.

Motorists confirmed the petrol station in Charleston has been closed from at least 7.15am this morning and forensic officers are currently at the South Road premises “dusting” the main entrance door.

One motorist said he had arrived shortly after 9am this morning.

He added: “I’ve no idea what’s happened but this isn’t the first time this petrol station has been closed off by police.

“I clocked a forensic officer dousing the door for prints. Although it’s happened before I’m still shocked to see it sealed off.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the South Road area around this time who may have seen this motorbike and the two riders.

“We would also like to hear from any drivers who were out between 1:30 and 2am who may have dashcam footage, bearing in mind the motorbike could have covered a large distance in a short time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police refence is incident 0215 of September 30.

Tesco have been approached for comment.