Hedge set alight in deliberate Brechin fire, spreading to shed and tree

Police are investigating after a boundary hedge was set alight, causing extensive damage in Brechin.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Monday, June 28 in Guthrie Park.

A boundary hedge was set alight which then spread to a tree and a nearby shed.

A fireraising took place at 0630pm, Mon 28th June 2021 in the Guthrie Park area of Brechin. A boundary hedge was set alight spreading to a nearby tree and shed. No injuries however the consequences could have been extremely serious. Any info please call 101 quoting CR/018347/21 pic.twitter.com/07dJEkJhw3 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) July 1, 2021

Officers investigating the fire-raising say nobody was injured in the incident however “the consequences could have been extremely serious”.

An appeal has now been made for anyone who witnessed the blaze to come forward.

Those with information are urged to call 101 quoting crime reference CR/08347/21.