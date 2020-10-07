Police appeal after BMW driver allegedly punches man in Montrose attack

Police are appealing for information after a 41-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in Montrose.

The incident is said to have happened about 4pm on Tuesday October 6, in North Esk Road.

The male was allegedly assaulted by the driver of a dark coloured BMW, who got out of his car and punched the complainer, causing a facial injury.

He is described as in his 40s, and was wearing a black jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police reference is incident 2351 of October 6.