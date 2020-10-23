Police appeal after Blairgowrie cancer charity shop has windows vandalised

Police are appealing for information after a Cancer charity shop in Blairgowrie was vandalised.

The Cancer Research charity shop in Allan Street had abusive messages written across the windows in permanent marker, fortunately no permanent damage was caused.

The incident took place between Saturday October 17 and Tuesday October 20.

Anyone with information is asked to get in contact with police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference is incident 0768 of October 20.