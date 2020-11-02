Police appeal after attempted break-in at Perth Home Bargains store

Police are appealing for information after an attempted break-in at a Home Bargains store in Perth.

The incident happened at the store in St Catherine’s Retail Park at 9:30pm on Saturday October 31.

A man described as wearing all dark clothing and a puffer-type jacket with the hood up attempted to gain entry to the store by prising open the front doors.

He was unsuccessful and ran off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone who was in the area saw someone running in the Retail Park car park or otherwise acting suspiciously around that time, or you have any other information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1122 of November 1.”