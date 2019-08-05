Police appeal after around a dozen cars vandalised in Dundee in a week

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a large number of vandalisms to cars in the Stobswell area of Dundee over the past week or so.

Officers have around a dozen reports of cars having been deliberately scratched, in two batches.

A spokesman said: “The first involves cars in the Erskine Street, Morgan Street and Cardean Street areas around July 30 to 31, and the second is in the Baxter Park Terrace / Park Avenue area between August 2 and 4.

“At the moment we are considering all of these crimes to be linked, and we are following a positive line of enquiry.

“We would like to ask anyone who lives in the Stobswell area who thinks their car may have been deliberately damaged but have not yet contacted us to do so, and ask other residents, particularly in the streets mentioned, to check their cars for any damage.”

If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.