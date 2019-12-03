Police appeal after Arbroath man suffers facial injuries in unprovoked attack

Police Scotland is appealing for information about an alleged serious assault that happened at the junction of Townhead Road and Noran Avenue, Arbroath, on Friday.

A man in his 30s with mobility difficulties suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted by another man in an unprovoked attack at some time between 4pm and 5pm, police said.

The victim, who was wearing a navy blue Nike hooded top and black jogging bottoms at the time of the incident, was approached from behind, knocked to the ground and struck numerous times in the face.

Police said the injuries he suffered are consistent with having been struck with a “solid object of some type”.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to trace a man described as bald and wearing an orange top, who was seen to run off from the victim immediately afterwards.

“A number of members of the public, including a group of youths on bikes, were in the vicinity at the time, and would likely have seen some part of this incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 4636 of November 29.”