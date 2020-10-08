Police appeal after accelerant thrown at Arbroath flat window causes fire in ‘targeted’ attacks

Police are appealing for information after two ‘targeted’ wilful fire-raising incidents at a flat in Arbroath.

The two incidents took place at the same flat in Sidney Street, on Monday October 5, firstly around 1am and then again at 5am.

An item filled with accelerant was thrown at the window of the flat. On the first occasion the window was not penetrated, however, on the second attempt it was and furniture within the living room caught fire.

The 34-year-old householder managed to extinguish the fire on both occasions.

Police confirmed nobody was injured in the incidents which they believe to be targeted.

Detective Constable Laura Jenkins, Tayside CID, said: “Thankfully no one was injured in this attack, however, if the fire had taken hold, this could have been a lot worse and could easily have spread to other flats in the block.

“Whilst we believe this to be targeted, the motive has yet to be established.

“From our inquiries so far, two men were seen in the area at the time of the incident. One is described as approximately 5ft 10, wearing a light grey hooded top, light coloured shorts and dark coloured trainers.

“The second man was 6ft, wearing a dark hooded top, light coloured jogging bottoms which may have rolled up, and dark shoes.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything on the evening in question, or who has any information that might assist officers is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0390 of October 5. Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.