Police appeal after Aberdeen fan shouted anti-catholic remarks on Dundee train

British Transport Police officers investigating a report of a hate crime on board a train from Dundee to Aberdeen are today appealing for further information.

The incident happened between 8pm and 8.15pm on Saturday April 6.

A man – who identified as being part of a group of Aberdeen Football Club supporters on board the service – is reported to have shouted indiscriminate anti-Catholic comments.

He is described as white, 6ft, and wearing dark trousers, a light coloured top and a dark jacket.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who knows the identity of the suspect.

Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 236 of 10/04/19.