Police appeal after 60 top-of-the-range bikes worth £100,000 stolen from Fife shop

Police are appealing for information after a theft from a bicycle shop in Fife thought to total more than £100,000.

Around 60 top of the range bicycles of various models – including Cannondale, Specialized, Bianchi and Giant – were stolen from Leslie Bike Shop on Blackwood Way in Glenrothes.

The bikes were all brand new, still boxed and ranged from road, mountain, hybrid and electric bikes. In addition there were a number of Cuda make children’s bikes stolen.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident and police have urged anyone who may have information to come forward.

Detective Constable Fraser Simpson from Glenrothes CID said: “This is a despicable crime committed against a small local business and the property stolen is believed to be in excess of £100,000.

“We believe that a white coloured Luton type van with a tailgate was involved in this theft and was seen in the area of the premises between 2am and 3am on the morning of Monday, 9 December.

“These criminals now require to sell these bikes. I am urging people, especially during the lead up to Christmas, to be aware of people offering new bikes for sale, consider that they may be stolen especially if they appear a lot cheaper than would be expected and contact police if you are offered any bikes you are suspicious about.”

“I would also ask that people share this information online to make sure that as many people as possible are made aware of the theft and can assist our enquires.”

Anyone with information can contact Fife Police by calling 101, quoting reference 0862 of December 9, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.