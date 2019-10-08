Police appeal after 27 windows smashed and fire started in Dundee factory

Officers in Dundee are appealing for witnesses following a spate of vandalism to the premises of Halley Stevensons Ltd in Annfield Road in the city.

Sometime between 5pm on Friday October 4 and 2pm on Sunday October 6, a total of 27 windows in the roof of the factory were smashed, causing glass to fall onto machinery below.

A small fire was also started inside the building however did not cause any damage.

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the premises between Friday and Sunday is asked to call Police Scotland on the 101 number if they saw or heard anything which might help in this investigation.