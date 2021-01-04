Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in Cleghorn Street.

The incident, which is being treated as attempted murder, happened around 1.35am on Monday January 4.

Emergency services attended following the report of a disturbance, and a 20-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

© Supplied by James Simpson

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “Thankfully the injured man is in a stable condition in hospital.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would ask if you noticed anyone acting suspicious or witnessed the incident to get in contact with police.

“We believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no threat to the wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information on the circumstances surrounding the incident to get in contact with officers.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0197 of Monday January 4.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.