Police appeal after 15-year-old girl raped at popular dog-walking spot

A teenage girl has been raped on the outskirts of Forfar.

Police are appealing for information following the attack in the outskirts of the town earlier this week.

The 15-year-old victim was attacked in an overgrown grassy area next to the road between Forfar and Kingsmuir, sometime between 9.30am and 2.30pm on Monday.

She walked along East High Street, through Coutties Wynd, along Academy Street, on to South Street towards Restenneth Drive before arriving at the location of the incident, police said.

The area is popular with local dog walkers and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the victim, or who has any other information, to come forward.

A man was arrested in connection with the attack, but was released pending further inquiries.

Detective inspector Leanne Blacklaw said: “We continue to support the victim and are carrying out an in-depth investigation which includes reviewing CCTV and door-to-door enquiries.

“As part of this, we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have passed this area on Monday, and who may have seen anyone in this location.

“We are also eager to hear from any drivers, or members of the public who were walking in the area and who may have seen the victim immediately prior to, or after the timeframe of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 2230 of July 20.

Information can also be given anonymously be contacting independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.