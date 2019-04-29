Monday, April 29th 2019 Show Links
Police appeal after 14-year-old girl from Fife reported missing – can you help?

by Steven Rae
April 29, 2019, 10:26 am Updated: April 29, 2019, 10:26 am
Zoe Ferguson is thought to have boarded a train to Edinburgh.
Police are appealing for information to help trace a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Fife.

Zoe Ferguson was last seen in Inverkeithing around 3.40pm on Friday April 26.

She is described as slim with long brown hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a long green jacket, black leggings and black skirt.

Sergeant Lesley Duncan, of Dunfermline Police Station, said: “We believe Zoe has boarded a train from Inverkeithing to Edinburgh Waverley.

“Zoe has gone missing before but never for this length of time and we, as well as her family, are concerned.”

If anyone has any information, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2972 of April 26.

