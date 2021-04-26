Police have apologised to a grieving family after witnesses posed for pictures in a squad car while being transported during a murder investigation.

Three witnesses were photographed in a police car with an officer just hours after Barry Dixon was killed by Robbie Smullen at a flat in Perth in June 2019.

Posted on social media and captioned: “First time in the front off one off these cars boyshhh”, the image was eventually removed at the demand of officers.

Barry’s aunt Jade Taylor said: “This selfie was uploaded onto social media publicly just over an hour after Barry died and was left circulating for weeks until we complained.

“The police hadn’t bothered to tell us Barry had been murdered, they did not inform us for another seven and a half hours after this photo had been uploaded.

“They admitted the police officer knew they were taking the selfie and allowed it.

“It’s part of a very serious complaint of numerous incidents of breached protocol and they are having to investigate now.”

Apology

After probing the photograph internally, officers revealed to Barry’s family the officer had allowed the picture to be taken in order to “build rapport” with the witnesses.

In a formal apology, a senior officer told Jade: “Regarding the photos taken by witnesses alongside a police officer, I can confirm I have discussed your concerns with the officer involved.

“The officer confirms that his actions were intended to build rapport with individuals who he knew would be pivotal to the enquiry with a view to gathering as much information as possible.

“He had not fully considered how the photographs would be used and the impact they would have on you and your family.

“The officer in question has been provided corrective advice and offers a sincere apology in respect of the impact of his conduct in respect of this matter.

“I can confirm that the mages have been removed from social media at police request.”

Family campaign

Police are already in talks with Barry’s family about a string of procedural complaints.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with Barry’s family and friends, and we are aware of their concerns.

“Arrangements have been made to meet with them soon to discuss these further.”

In relation to the picture, she added: ”We have no further comment to make as the complaint was dealt with and a full explanation and apology provided in 2019.”

Barry Dixon’s killer, Robbie Smullen, was jailed for nine years and three months earlier this month after being convicted of culpable homicide.

His mother, Mary Theresa, was also sentenced to unpaid work after admitting to perverting the course of justice by calling police to blame Smullen’s girlfriend.

However, the family believe the entire police investigation and Crown Office prosecution has been botched, with some crucial evidence still missing.

They are launching a legal challenge with the help of human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar.