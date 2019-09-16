Police and ambulance crews rush to three-vehicle crash on busy Dundee roundabout

Police and ambulance crews are currently in attendance following a three-vehicle collision near Macalpine Road.

Emergency crews were at the scene on the Clepington Roundabout just before 2.30pm today, September 16.

One motorist said the traffic is moving steadily in the area whilst emergency services tend to the parties involved in the crash.

The person said two ambulances were at the scene of the accident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police and emergency services were called at 2.15 pm to an RTC on MacAlpine Road, Dundee.

“There are no details at this time of any injuries. It is understood three cars were involved.

“Officers remain at the scene dealing with the incident.”