Police and sniffer dogs out following incident in Dundee, as one person taken to Ninewells

Six police vehicles, including a sniffer dog unit, were seen at an incident in Dundee today.

One eyewitness said the area near to Muirhead Church on Coupar Angus Road was “surrounded by police”, shortly before 6pm.

Police said that one person had been taken to Ninewells Hospital in connection with a road traffic collision at the junction with Liff Road more than two hours earlier, but gave no explanation for the continued police presence.

The man, who passed the scene around 5.45pm today, said: “The cars were trampling along the road and they had the dogs out.

“It was difficult to see what was going on but there were six vehicles.

“It was a shock to see such a large response, particularly the dogs.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said one person had been arrested in connection with alleged road traffic offences, but could not confirm if officers were hunting for others thought to be involved in the same incident.

He said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle, minor road traffic collision at Coupar Angus Road, at the junction with Liff Road at 3.20pm today.

“One person taken to Ninewells Hospital and another was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.”