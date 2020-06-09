Police and paramedics descend on Dundee street as man arrested on drugs charge

Police and ambulance crews were scrambled to the Hilltown after a disturbance near a busy junction yesterday.

Four police vehicles were spotted parked up near Main Street during the incident, close to the Bowbridge Bar.

One man, who captured images of the scene, said he was “stunned” at what was unfolding just before 3pm.

He added: “There was police vehicles stationed across the top of Main Street.

“Three officers were at the back of the van with their gloves on.

“Traffic police were involved but I’m not sure if they were here cause it was a traffic related incident.

“One woman was giving a statement to an officer near the newsagent.

“I’m not sure if she was involved or just assisting officers with their inquiries.

“The road was still open to traffic when I came past at around 3pm.”

A woman who worked in the local area said she first heard the sirens at around 2.30pm before going out to see what had happened.

She added: “When I looked out there was a first responder car unit there, one ambulance and two police cars, but I had no idea what had happened really.

“It isn’t unusual to hear the sirens going down the Hilltown.”

Another woman who lives nearby said officers left the scene shortly before 4pm whilst a vehicle appeared to be removed from the scene.

She added: “I was just coming home when it was dying down.

“There was one police vehicle stationed at the street and their was also a vehicle being removed from the area as well which appeared to be connected with what had happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Monday, 8 June, officers in Dundee were called to reports of a concern for a person on Main Street.

“A 35 year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital and subsequently charged in connection with driving and drugs offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”