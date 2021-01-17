Police and paramedics called to Dundee street following disturbance

Police descended on a city street after a disturbance inside a block of flats in the middle of the day.

People gathered on Rosefield Street, Dundee to watch as four police units and an ambulance arrived shortly after 3pm.

Witnesses said as many as nine police officers were gathered at the entry into one of the blocks as many people began looking out of their windows.

One local – who did not wished to be named – said he was “taken aback” by the scene nearer to junction with Milnbank Road.

He added: “I know the street has its problems now and then but I was totally taken aback by what was going on in the middle of the afternoon.

“There was an ambulance at the scene but it was just leaving as we were arriving, it didn’t have the blues on as it was going so I assume if someone was in the back it wasn’t serious.

“All the coppers had facemasks on and they were all clustered around one of the blocks of flats. One or two people were on the street and there there was a few folk looking out from their flats.

“I never saw anyone getting arrested but there were around nine police officers outside the block.”

Another woman said she had also been on the street as she made her way to the shops on Blackness Road.

She added: “It was shocking to see what was going on, it looked like a right carry-on especially the fact it was only 3pm.

“There were two police vans and two cars with that being said I’m surprised to hear there was only one arrest given the volume of police that were there.

“It was like a matchday at the football pre-covid seeing all those police there.

“There is such a mix of folk living here and it must be concerning to see this type of thing happening on your doorstep.”

Police Scotland confirmed an arrest had since been made.

A spokesman added: “At Around 2.15pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021, officers received report of a disturbance within a property on Rosefield Street in Dundee.”

He added: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquires into the incident are ongoing.”