Friday, October 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Police and lifeboats called to Tay Road Bridge due to concerns for the ‘safety’ of a man

by Jon Brady
October 18, 2019, 8:55 am
© DC ThomsonThe incident happened on the Tay Road Bridge.
The incident happened on the Tay Road Bridge.
Send us a story

Police and a lifeboat were scrambled to the Tay Road Bridge last night following concerns for a man on the bridge.

Officers received a call to attend on the bridge at around 11.05pm yesterday.

An in-shore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry was also called at around 11.20pm, but was called off after the man was successfully contacted by officers.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers had attended on the bridge due to “concerns for the welfare and safety of a man”.

She said: “Officers were able to speak to the man and the situation was dealt with shortly thereafter. The man was given advice and assistance and was safely removed.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were called to assist police officers with an incident on the Tay Road Bridge. However, we were stood down before our services were required.”

Breaking