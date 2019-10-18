Police and lifeboats called to Tay Road Bridge due to concerns for the ‘safety’ of a man

Police and a lifeboat were scrambled to the Tay Road Bridge last night following concerns for a man on the bridge.

Officers received a call to attend on the bridge at around 11.05pm yesterday.

An in-shore lifeboat from RNLI Broughty Ferry was also called at around 11.20pm, but was called off after the man was successfully contacted by officers.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers had attended on the bridge due to “concerns for the welfare and safety of a man”.

She said: “Officers were able to speak to the man and the situation was dealt with shortly thereafter. The man was given advice and assistance and was safely removed.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were called to assist police officers with an incident on the Tay Road Bridge. However, we were stood down before our services were required.”