Police and forecasters warn of delays and disruption as snow forecast in Tayside

Drivers have been warned to expect possible delays and disruption after a snow warning was put in place by The Met Office.

The yellow warning was made by forecasters and lasts from 3am until 10pm today, and covers large parts of Scotland, including areas in Tayside.

As well as road disruption, rail and air travel could also be affected.

There is also the possibility of rural communities being “cut off” due to the weather, and power cuts are also a possibility, forecasters said.

Police Scotland released its own statement, urging motorists to drive with caution due to the conditions.

POLICE TRAVEL WARNING⚠️@polscotrpu have issued a travel warning to TRAVEL WITH CAUTION More information👉https://t.co/nvIdoTa9IA#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/IPf5J7oweG — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 24, 2020

While the mercury in thermometers in Dundee will drop today, it’s expected to be a wet day in the city, with an average temperature above freezing, at around 4C, forecasters predict – meaning the City of Discovery should aviod the worst of the weather.

Weatherman Sean Batty posted an update on Twitter, warning Fife and Lothian as well as southern Scotland could experience high winds this morning.

Storm that was being touted by some computer models for Monday has not undergone the dramatic deepening it could have done. This means winds will not be an issue, although stronger for time Fife & Lothian coast. Snow could now be the problem during AM central & southern Scotland. pic.twitter.com/ijNIU8Cpc0 — Sean Batty (@SeanBattySTV) February 23, 2020

