Police and fire service swarm Kirkton after crowds gather for ‘round two’ of firework chaos with threat to ‘light up city’

Police descended on Kirkton on Thursday night to prevent a huge blaze from being started after it emerged locals were planning to defy government rules and gather en masse to mark Bonfire Night.

There was a huge police presence after a post circulated on social media calling for people to meet on Beauly Square and “light up” the city.

The gathering was branded as “round two”, in reference to the chaotic scenes there at the weekend, when a 100-strong crowd aimed fireworks at the police.

In the post, people were urged to block off the square with bikes and cars to prevent firefighters from extinguishing the blaze.

The message, which appeared to be circulated on Snapchat, also urged people not to post on Facebook for fear of alerting the authorities.

Despite attempts to build a pyre throughout the day, city council workers were seen loading piles of wooden pallets and “anything else that could be set fire to” on to the back of their trucks, according to one person.

One young onlooker, who was standing with friends, said: “There was going to be a bonfire but the council and police have been taking away the stuff that had been gathered to be burned.

“Things were moving around very quickly and there was a huge number of police watching what everyone was doing.”

One woman said: “It felt like something could kick off at any time. “There were police everywhere just driving round and round the streets and watching what was happening.

“Some came to my door and asked what the cardboard boxes in my garden were for. “I had just thrown stuff out but I think they thought it was for a bonfire.”

Police were also seen knocking on doors and questioning people about wooden pallets lying in gardens. Fireworks were being set off regularly from gardens and patrol vehicles with flashing lights and sirens could be seen through a thick haze that descended from the explosives.

In addition, despite the police presence, pockets of people were seen carrying wooden boards and pallets in the area, but it was not clear where they were heading. The drama happened just hours after fire crews, assisted by police and council workers, had to tackle a bonfire that got out of hand on Prieston Road.

One council worker said they had spent about two hours between 3-5pm moving rubbish and helping to prevent the fire growing or spreading.

He said: “Our main task was to make sure there was nothing left lying around to burn.”

Last year, firefighters were booed when they were called to the square and attempted to extinguish a huge bonfire which appeared to have got out of control.