Police and family spend night trawling Dundee streets for missing man who has brain damage

A Dundee women has put out a desperate plea to trace her disabled missing brother after police and family members spent the night trawling city streets looking for him.

Irene Duncan, 59, said her brother, Billy Duncan who is disabled and has brain damage, has been missing from his home in sheltered housing in Clepington Street since around 7pm last night.

Irene said: “I am sick with worry. I have no idea where Billy is. The police and members of my family have been out all night going around Dundee looking for him.”

Irene said that Billy was disabled and last year, as a result of his disability, he had a nasty fall that nearly killed him.

She said: “It was a dreadful fall down a long flight of steps and he landed in Ninewells as a result.

”The accident caused brain damage and that was why we had to move Billy to sheltered housing. He shouldn’t be out on his own at all.

“I am desperate to find him. Hopefully, people will look in their gardens, sheds, anywhere that Billy might be.

“He is very vulnerable and I’m really worried he has had another fall or that something terrible has happened to him.”

She said that Billy went missing once before in November and was eventually found near Lilybank Road.

Irene said: “He sometimes gets confused and one time he went to the shops but instead of returning home he went to an address he used to live in many years ago.

“I don’t even know where to start looking for him now. I am just praying that we get him home safely.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that Billy was missing and they were making inquiries.

He said: “Anyone who finds him or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”