Police and coastguard rush to help person on Tay Road Bridge after 999 call

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a person on the Tay Road Bridge last night.

Police and coastguard were in attendance during the incident, after an alarm was raised at around 10.20pm.

A spokesperson for Her Majesty’s Coastguard said: “We received a report from police of a person on the Tay Road Bridge.

“Two lifeboats boats were launched from Broughty Ferry RNLI, as well as Dundee Coastguard.

“However, police got the casualty and we stood down at 10.45pm.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said officers had responded to reports of concern for a man.

She added: “He received medical treatment and was to be left in the care of his family.”