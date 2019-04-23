Police and Coastguard incident closes Tay Road Bridge for three hours

The Tay Road Bridge was closed for about three hours last night as police dealt with an incident.

The crossing shut at 8.30pm after concerns for the welfare of a man.

It reopened around 11.30pm after he was taken to safety by officers.

During the incident at least five police vehicles were parked nearby, with cars blocking the Fife and Dundee access roads.

Officers were stationed on the Dundee side and others were visible on the bridge’s pedestrian walkway. A further police vehicle was parked near the middle of the bridge.

The Broughty Ferry lifeboats and Carnoustie coastguard rescue teams were called out to assist. Traffic parked next to Slessor Gardens in Dundee while drivers waited.

One onlooker said: “The police didn’t direct us in, but people just seem to have stopped this way.”

Pedestrians and cyclists gathered by the Dundee entrance to the bridge walkway. Late last night a police spokesman said there had been concern for the man’s welfare. He said: “The person is now off the bridge and services have been stood down.”

A coastguard spokesman said they received a call at approximately 8.30pm. He said it was a police incident and that Broughty Ferry lifeboats and Carnoustie coastguard rescue team had been in attendance.