Police and coastguard close off Angus beach amid bomb scare

Part of an Angus beach was sealed off on Saturday over a suspected bomb alert.

Police and the UK Coastguard were called to a section of foreshore near Carnoustie after a member of the public discovered what they believed to be ordnance exposed by the low tide.

A cordon was put around the site.

Police Scotland confirmed the alarm centred around the possibility of the items being wartime material and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was informed.

They did not travel to Angus after it was confirmed the suspect items were rocks.

Emergency services left the area shortly after 4.30pm.

It is the second ordnance-related alarm in Angus within a week after a quick-thinking teenager found a Second World War landmine in sands near Montrose.