Police and ambulances called after concerns for man on Aberdour High Street

Emergency services have been called to Aberdour after concerns were raised for the welfare of a resident.

Three police vehicles as well as two ambulances went to a property on High Street at around 10am on Wednesday.

The alarm had been raised by a neighbour, following concern for the welfare of a man within a flat.

Business owners and members of the public watched on as police and paramedics entered the block.

One eyewitness said: “The response follows concerns raised as to the wellbeing of a man who lives in an upper flat.”

The man’s condition has not been confirmed by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Wednesday, officers were called to a property in the High Street area of Aberdour.

“The response was following concern for a man.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

More to follow.