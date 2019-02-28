Police and ambulance rush to crash involving three vehicles in Tayside

Police and an ambulance attended an accident on Perth’s Unity Terrace just before 5pm yesterday.

A red Skoda collided with two parked cars on the part of the road leading down to Crieff Road.

Unity Terrace was busy at the time with traffic accessing the nearby Rannoch Road into the sprawling Letham housing estate.

Part of the road was blocked but police were on hand to direct the traffic.

Two police vehicles and one ambulance were on the scene and the Skoda was taken away on a breakdown truck around 5.30pm.

A police spokesman said no one was hurt in the accident and that officers stood down after the driver exchanged details with the other car owners.