Police and ambulance rush to tractor crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

by Steven Rae
October 21, 2019, 8:12 am Updated: October 21, 2019, 9:01 am
Traffic is delayed after a tractor and a car crashed north of Tealing on the A90 this morning.

Traffic Scotland has said the accident occurred one mile north of the Angus village, heading northbound, with all lanes restricted.

 

A police spokeswoman said: “A two vehicle RTC was reported to us at 7.25am.

“The RTC involved a tractor and a BMW. Ambulance are in attendance but there are no reports of serious injuries.

Emergency services are in attendance.

“Debris is on the road. There is no further information at this time”

