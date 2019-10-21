Police and ambulance rush to tractor crash on A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road

Traffic is delayed after a tractor and a car crashed north of Tealing on the A90 this morning.

Traffic Scotland has said the accident occurred one mile north of the Angus village, heading northbound, with all lanes restricted.

A90 Tealing – A928 Petterden – Accident, All lanes restricted Northbound for up to 45 minutes https://t.co/s8rpoXxcwy #TSIncident — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 21, 2019

A police spokeswoman said: “A two vehicle RTC was reported to us at 7.25am.

“The RTC involved a tractor and a BMW. Ambulance are in attendance but there are no reports of serious injuries.

“Debris is on the road. There is no further information at this time”