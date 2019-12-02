Police and ambulance rush to three-vehicle crash on Dundee’s Arbroath Road

Emergency services attended a crash on Arbroath Road in Dundee this evening.

A police spokeswoman said three vehicles were involved in the crash near the entrance to Mayfield Sports Centre.

It is unclear at this stage if there were any injuries in the incident, but police were still in attendance at 6pm dealing with traffic.

One witness said: “There were a lot of police there, it was right at the pelican crossing so I was worried that a child had been knocked down.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“The traffic was chaos, practically backed all the way up to the back of the Wellgate on Victoria Road.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We received a call around 4.55pm to reports of a three vehicle collision on Arbroath Road in Dundee near the Mayfield Sports Centre.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance, but there are no reports at this stage of any injuries.

“Police are still in attendance, assisting with traffic.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow.