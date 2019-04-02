Police and ambulance rush to scene of late-night rammy at Dundee pub

Police were called to a late night rammy at a city pub in which chairs and other random items were said to have been “hurled”, resulting in a man suffering facial injuries.

Police have launched an investigation after a “mass brawl” at The Kettledrum bar on South Road shortly after 10pm Sunday night.

It is understood those involved in the scrap were not regular customers.

Residents living close to the pub looked on as police and ambulance crews arrived to deal with the incident.

A 56-year-old man was treated for facial injuries, said to have happened during the course of the incident.

One neighbour, who declined to be named, said: “What happened here last night was terrible.

“There was a lot of shouting and screaming just after 10pm.

“It looked like there were at least 10 people involved in the disturbance.

“It was happening in the courtyard of the pub and also spilled out on to the street.

“There were two police cars and an ambulance parked outside for some time afterwards.

“I’m not sure if anyone was taken to hospital but chairs and other objects were being thrown.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers attended South Road at around 10.20pm Sunday in response to a reported disturbance.

“A 56-year-old man was treated by ambulance personnel for facial injuries sustained in an alleged assault.

“Officers are following positive lines of inquiry and ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Our reference is CR/8359/19.”