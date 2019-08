A man was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight today in one of Dundee’s main thoroughfares.

Police were called to Clepington Road near its junction with Graham Street around 4pm.

One witness, who asked not to be named, said: “There were police, an ambulance and a whole lot of commotion, so it seemed to be something serious.”

A spokesman said one man had been injured in the incident, with non-life-threatening injuries.