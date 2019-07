Emergency services rushed to a city pub last night after a person took unwell.

An ambulance and police van were seen outside the Airlie Arms in Dundonald Street around 10.45pm.

The pub is close to the Arklay Street end of Dundonald Street, in Maryfield.

One eyewitness said: “I was walking past and noticed the blue flashing lights. I’d wondered if something had happened in the pub.”

A police spokesman said: “This was a medical matter.”

The person’s condition is unclear at this stage.