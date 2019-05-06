Police and ambulance crews in Dundee city centre after male found unresponsive

Emergency crews rushed to Reform Street following concerns for a male found unresponsive in a stairwell.

Two police cars and two ambulance crews were spotted at around 11.30am near the junction with Courier Place.

Video footage of the scene is shown at the top of this article.

A spokesman for the force confirmed police are now assisting a male to “ensure his safety” following this morning’s incident.

One eyewitness said: “When I first arrived in the street there was an ambulance jeep on the scene. Two police cars and an ambulance arrived thereafter.

“A guy appeared to be getting checked over in the back of the ambulance before he went back into the care of the police.

“He was bawling and shouting and appeared to be getting handcuffed as three officers apprehended him.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers attended after initial calls had come in regarding for concerns about a male who had been found unresponsive in a stairwell.

“He was checked over and police are now assisting to ensure the man’s safety.”