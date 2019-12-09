Monday, December 9th 2019 Show Links
Police and ambulance crews called to collision in Dundee

by James Simpson
December 9, 2019, 9:23 am Updated: December 9, 2019, 9:25 am
Emergency services were on Arran Drive in Charleston this morning following a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

One bus passenger said traffic was being redirected after the incident at around 8.40am today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they were asked to attend at the request of the ambulance service this morning.

He added: “At this stage there are no reports of any serious injuries. Officers were in attendance after a collision involving a cyclist and a car.”

It is understood the road has now been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

