Police and ambulance crews called to collision in Dundee

Emergency services were on Arran Drive in Charleston this morning following a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

One bus passenger said traffic was being redirected after the incident at around 8.40am today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed they were asked to attend at the request of the ambulance service this morning.

He added: “At this stage there are no reports of any serious injuries. Officers were in attendance after a collision involving a cyclist and a car.”

It is understood the road has now been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.