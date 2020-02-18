Police and ambulance crews called to Abertay University after man entered campus and became abusive

Police and ambulance crews were called to Abertay University after a man entered the campus and became abusive to staff and students.
The incident happened on Bell Street shortly before 1pm on Monday.
A police riot van arrived at the scene.
Two police officers were spotted inside the foyer of the main entrance to the Abertay building.
A police spokeswoman said that they were asked to attend following reports of a disturbance at around 12.45pm.
One student said a “man was in cuffs” inside.
A man said: “I saw the police officers inside the building but I couldn’t see the paramedics.
He added: “Someone told us a man had been verbally abusing people that studied and worked here. I was shocked to hear what had happened.”
An Abertay University spokesman said: “We are aware of a minor incident involving an individual behaving erratically.
“Emergency services were called, and the matter was resolved.
“No one was harmed.”