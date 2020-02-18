Police and ambulance crews called to Abertay University after man entered campus and became abusive

Police and ambulance crews were called to Abertay University after a man entered the campus and became abusive to staff and students.

The incident happened on Bell Street shortly before 1pm on Monday.

A police riot van arrived at the scene.

Two police officers were spotted inside the foyer of the main entrance to the Abertay building.

A police spokeswoman said that they were asked to attend following reports of a disturbance at around 12.45pm.

One student said a “man was in cuffs” inside.

A man said: “I saw the police officers inside the building but I couldn’t see the paramedics.

He added: “Someone told us a man had been verbally abusing people that studied and worked here. I was shocked to hear what had happened.”

An Abertay University spokesman said: “We are aware of a minor incident involving an individual behaving erratically.

“Emergency services were called, and the matter was resolved.

“No one was harmed.”