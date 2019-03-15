Police and ambulance called to Dundee church after death of man

Emergency crews were called to a Dundee church today following the sudden death of a 59-year-old man.

Police and ambulance crews were spotted near to the Friary on Tullideph Road at around 1pm.

A spokesman for the force confirmed they had attended the Friary following the death of a man.

One eyewitness said he was “shocked” to hear a man had passed away this afternoon.

He said: “I was just driving down the road and saw the emergency crews on the scene. There was one ambulance and a police car when I came past but I’m sorry to hear someone has died.”

The Friary was taken over by the City Church in 2012 who have begun to refurbish the site and the buildings in recent years.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Police Scotland attended The Friary, Tullideph Road, Dundee, about 1pm today in response to the reported sudden death of a 59 year old. His next of kin have been informed and there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”