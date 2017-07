Emergency crews are in attendance at a Dundee street following reports of a sudden death of an elderly man.

Paramedics and officers from Police Scotland are currently in St Fillans Road, St Mary’s after arriving at around 9.30am.

Two ambulances and an unmarked police car were seen in the street.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We were called out to assist following the sudden death of an elderly male.

“There’s nothing more we can add at this time.”