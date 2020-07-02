Police, ambulance and lifeboats rush to help woman during incident on Tay Road Bridge

Emergency services were called to the Tay Road Bridge early this morning after reports for concern for a woman.

The bridge remained closed in both directions for two hours between 3am and 5am while the incident was dealt with. The woman was eventually led to safety by Police Scotland.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said that they received a call from police just before 3am reporting concern for the woman.

The spokesman said: “Emergency services were immediately launched including both Broughty Ferry lifeboats, three coastguard teams from Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath, Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.45am today police received a concern for person call at the Tay Road Bridge. Officers attended and the lady was assessed by medical staff.

“There was no further police action.”