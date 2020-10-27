Police allegedly involved in pursuit which covered more than 60 miles between Aberdeenshire and Forfar

Police were allegedly involved in a pursuit which covered more than 60 miles between Aberdeenshire and Forfar.

It is alleged officers began following the car in Inverurie, around 18 miles north of Aberdeen, after it failed to stop at around 5.50pm on Monday night, and travelled along the A92 and the A90.

Motorists on the southbound carriageway, close to Forfar, had to avoid the scene as police closed in and eventually stopped the car.

One witness said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was like something from a movie.

“A car went past me and was closely followed by several police cars with their sirens sounding and blue lights.

“Then the car was pulled into the side of the road by the police cars that surrounded it.

Police Scotland confirmed officers had pursued a Peugeot 206 after it allegedly failed to stop when signalled.

A spokeswoman added: “A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. He will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal.”